Players strike halts start of Argentine football season
Footballers in Argentina pushed ahead with a strike over unpaid wages, forcing the year's first league games to be suspended despite a $22m government payout, officials said. Friday evening's fixtures, Rosario Central versus Godoy Cruz and San Lorenzo against Belgrano were suspended, the Argentine Football Association said.
