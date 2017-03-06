Players strike halts start of Argenti...

Players strike halts start of Argentine football season

Saturday Mar 4

Footballers in Argentina pushed ahead with a strike over unpaid wages, forcing the year's first league games to be suspended despite a $22m government payout, officials said. Friday evening's fixtures, Rosario Central versus Godoy Cruz and San Lorenzo against Belgrano were suspended, the Argentine Football Association said.

Chicago, IL

