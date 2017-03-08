Nickelodeon Launches All-New On-Air B...

Nickelodeon Launches All-New On-Air Brand Refresh, Reflecting...

Nickelodeon, the number-one kids network with the top-rated kids shows on all TV, is pairing this years fun-filled slime-fest, the 2017 Kids Choice Awards , with the debut of an all-new brand refresh of its on-air and online look and feel?one that reflects the play, surprise and imagination in kids lives and delivers on the nets mission to help make the world a more playful place. Created with global branding and creative agency Superestudio , based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicks new look focuses on the power of imagination via an array of kids interacting with the real world and Nicks beloved characters in surprising and surreal mixes of live-action and graphics.

Chicago, IL

