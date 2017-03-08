New York trombonist Ryan Keberle explores his affinity for the folkloric music of South America

In the liner notes to his most recent album, Azul Infinito , trombonist, bandleader, and composer Ryan Keberle tells the unlikely story of how, as a 19-year-old Portland native, he became absorbed in the folk music of South America upon arriving in New York to study at the Manhattan School of Music, when he quickly fell in with a slew of musicians and composers from Argentina and Colombia. He's since explored exquisite, unusual harmonies both as a member of the Maria Schneider Orchestra and with his own nimble quartet Catharsis, so his having fallen for Brazilian music comes as no surprise.

