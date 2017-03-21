New Armenian Ambassador in Argentina ...

New Armenian Ambassador in Argentina Presents Credentials to President Mauricio Macri

The new Armenian Ambassador to Argentina, Ester Mkrtumyan , presented today her credentials to President Mauricio Macri at Casa Rosada. Later, Mkrtumyan deposited a wreath in the monument to General Jose de San Martin at a ceremony attended by Chancellor Susana Malcorra and representatives of the institutions of the Armenian community in Argentina.

Chicago, IL

