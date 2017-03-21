Multi Pad Drilling Market worth over $180bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

The research report " Multi Pad Drilling Market Size, By Application , By Pad , Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook , Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Multi Pad Drilling Market size is estimated to cross USD 180 billion by 2024. Shifting trend towards E&P in ultra-deep and deep water will stimulate the global multi pad drilling market share over the forecast period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.