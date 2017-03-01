Mazzarri tells Watford players to 'stop sitting back' when winning
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has stressed the need for his men to stop sitting back in games when winning as they did against West Ham last weekend. The Italian was left "very angry" by what he saw from his side in Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Hammers at Vicarage Road, in which Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by an Andre Ayew equaliser with just over 15 minutes to go.
