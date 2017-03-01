Mazzarri tells Watford players to 'st...

Mazzarri tells Watford players to 'stop sitting back' when winning

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Football.co.uk

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has stressed the need for his men to stop sitting back in games when winning as they did against West Ham last weekend. The Italian was left "very angry" by what he saw from his side in Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Hammers at Vicarage Road, in which Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by an Andre Ayew equaliser with just over 15 minutes to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Football.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC