Life 1 mins ago 9:03 a.m.10 best places to see this summer's solar eclipse

Picture taken on February 26, 2017 showing people preparing to see an annular solar eclipse, at the Estancia El Muster, near Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1600 km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 26, 2017. On Aug. 21, a swath of the USA will plunge into darkness during a continent-wide total solar eclipse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.