Kidnapping scams reported in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County residents received phone calls from a phone number associated with Mexico from someone claiming to have abducted a family member and immediately demanding money to be placed on a reloadable debit card in return, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reported Friday. No specific dates or times of the calls was provided by the sheriff's office in the kidnapping scams, but such threats have been reported throughout the U.S., The Washington Post reported .

