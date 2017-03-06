Hemispherx Meets Ampligen Sales Miles...

Hemispherx Meets Ampligen Sales Milestone In The 1st Quarter Of 2017

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. announced today that it has met a major milestone, the commencement of sales of recently manufactured Ampligen in international programs. Hemispherx has also reinitiated its US-based cost recovery program at the price increase recently approved by the FDA.

