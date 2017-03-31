Hemispherx Biopharma Announces Financ...

Hemispherx Biopharma Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

Hemispherx Biopharma announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The net loss was approximately $7,502,000 or per share as compared to a net loss of $15,230,000 or per share for the same twelve-month period in 2015.

