Harvest at Comarca La Matilde

Harvest at Comarca La Matilde

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

You might consider Crdoba's drinking scene to be dedicated to hops and Fernet but there's a bijou winemaking scene here, with around 15 wineries dotted around the province. Traslasierra, a valley behind the mountains and south of the provincial capital, is where Crdoba winemaking is at with the likes of Finca Las Breas and Bodega San Javier leading the pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC