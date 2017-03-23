Harvest at Comarca La Matilde
You might consider Crdoba's drinking scene to be dedicated to hops and Fernet but there's a bijou winemaking scene here, with around 15 wineries dotted around the province. Traslasierra, a valley behind the mountains and south of the provincial capital, is where Crdoba winemaking is at with the likes of Finca Las Breas and Bodega San Javier leading the pack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC