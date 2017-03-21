Dancing Queen: Grandmother busts a move to a Latin American hit A groovy granny's kitchen dance earned her internet fame and even had the singer of her dance track asking to meet her. Clara Cecilia Rossi, better known as 'Chispita' , was recorded busting a move at her home in the city of Rio Cuarto, in the north-central Argentine province of Cordoba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.