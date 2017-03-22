Governor Scott to Lead Trade and Deve...

Governor Scott to Lead Trade and Development Mission to Argentina Next Month

Governor Rick Scott will lead a delegation of many small and mid-sized businesses on an export trade mission to Buenos Aires, Argentina from April 23-27, 2017. The mission is coordinated by the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires with support from key business organizations and government entities in Argentina.

Chicago, IL

