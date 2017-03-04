For a decidedly French experience, vi...

For a decidedly French experience, visit Buenos Aires, 'the Paris of Latin America'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Peninsula

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Last December, I had an urge to visit Europe - I wanted gorgeous architecture, a rich cafe culture, fabulous wine and cheese, wide avenues to stroll and narrow cobblestone streets to bike. Instead of flying across the Atlantic though, I fly over the equator, to Buenos Aires, "the Paris of Latin America" where, it was explained to me when I was there in 2012, the residents are "Italians who think they're French and speak Spanish."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC