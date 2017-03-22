Flint music director chosen as a lead...

Flint music director chosen as a leader of premier Latin American theater

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A Flint music director is the first North American chosen to lead the artistic programming for a premier theater in Latin America in its 100-year history. Enrique Aturo Diemecke, music director of the Flint Symphony Orchestra, was chosen as the new artistic general director of the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC