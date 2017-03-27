First 9a in Chile by Alex Megos

First 9a in Chile by Alex Megos

Alex Megos has made the first ascent of Pasito a Pasito , 9a, in Chile's Valle de los Condores. This is the first 9a in Chile and a contender for the hardest on the continent.

