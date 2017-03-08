DWWA judge profile: Paz Levinson

DWWA judge profile: Paz Levinson

Paz Levinson works between Argentina and France as Sommelier, Consultant and Educator. In 2015 she has won the A.S.I. & APAS Best Sommelier of Americas.

Chicago, IL

