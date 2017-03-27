Driver in Argentina is almost swept away in a flood

Nail-biting moment a pick-up truck driver comes within seconds of death as his vehicle is swept into the Atlantic Ocean in a freak flood The motorist manged to jump from the vehicle with seconds to spare in Comodoro Rivadavia, in the southern province of Chubut. The white truck can be seen bobbing in the four-foot high water as it is carried towards the bay leading to the Atlantic Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.