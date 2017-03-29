DAR installs 37 ARBs in La Carlota

THE Department of Agrarian Reform in Negros Occidental has installed 37 agrarian reform beneficiaries at Barangay Haguimit in La Carlota City Monday. DAR-Negros Occidental II, in a press statement, said the newly-installed ARBs were awarded 64.79 hectares of landholdings formerly owned by Jesus Jalandoni of Piliwood Bacolod Corp. situated in Hacienda Alegria.

