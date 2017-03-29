DAR installs 37 ARBs in La Carlota

DAR installs 37 ARBs in La Carlota

THE Department of Agrarian Reform in Negros Occidental has installed 37 agrarian reform beneficiaries at Barangay Haguimit in La Carlota City Monday. DAR-Negros Occidental II, in a press statement, said the newly-installed ARBs were awarded 64.79 hectares of landholdings formerly owned by Jesus Jalandoni of Piliwood Bacolod Corp. situated in Hacienda Alegria.

Chicago, IL

