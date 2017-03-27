Buenos Aires neighborhood Palermo Soh...

Buenos Aires neighborhood Palermo Soho: Shop, eat, drink

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this July 24, 2015 photo a canopy is formed by tree branches over a street in the Palermo Soho neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The neighborhood offers a smaller scale and calmer vibe than some other Buenos Aires neighborhoods, including bike- and pedestrian-friendly streets, small shops and cafes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC