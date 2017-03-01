Brionor to Acquire Atala Resources
Under the Agreement, each Atala Shareholder shall receive 0.4382 of a Brionor Share for each Atala Share held, for a total of 6,000,000 Brionor Shares. The closing of the Acquisition is scheduled to take place on or before March 30, 2017, and is subject to numerous conditions customary to this type of transaction, including, the receipt of the required regulatory approvals.
