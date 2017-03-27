Attacks on schools have devastated ed...

Attacks on schools have devastated education in Pakistan: HRW

8 hrs ago

New York [United States], Mar. 27 : Attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups are having a devastating impact on education in Pakistan, Human Rights Watch said in a new report released a day before the Second International Conference on Safe Schools in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pakistan faces significant education challenges, with an estimated 25 million children out of school.

Chicago, IL

