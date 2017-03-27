Attacks on schools have devastated education in Pakistan: HRW
New York [United States], Mar. 27 : Attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups are having a devastating impact on education in Pakistan, Human Rights Watch said in a new report released a day before the Second International Conference on Safe Schools in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pakistan faces significant education challenges, with an estimated 25 million children out of school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
