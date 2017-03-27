Argentine Port Workers Suspend Strike...

Argentine Port Workers Suspend Strike after Protester Run Over

Port workers in Greater Rosario, from where 80 percent of Argentina's grains is shipped, suspended plans for a 24-hour strike on Thursday after a truck driver ran over and killed a protester, a union leader said. The workers had started a strike at midnight to protest recent layoffs and demand higher salaries in a range of professions related to port operations.

