Argentine footballers launch strike

Professional football players are the latest sector to hold strikes in Argentina amid a struggling economy and harsh austerity measures imposed by right-wing President Mauricio Macri. Scheduled football matches have been cancelled in recent days in Argentina over ongoing pay disputes.

Chicago, IL

