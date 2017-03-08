Argentine footballers launch strike
Professional football players are the latest sector to hold strikes in Argentina amid a struggling economy and harsh austerity measures imposed by right-wing President Mauricio Macri. Scheduled football matches have been cancelled in recent days in Argentina over ongoing pay disputes.
