Argentina lawmakers approve cannabis oil for medicinal use

Demonstrators hold up signs as they wait outside the Congress for the Senate to pass a law to legalise the medical use of cannabis in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 29, 2017. The sign show a girl named Nayra, who suffers from refractory partial epilepsy and has been using cannabis to treat her illness for the past two years, and reads 'Medical cannabis - the pain can't wait'.

