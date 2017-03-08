Argentina: anti-Catholic protests, at...

Argentina: anti-Catholic protests, attacks on Womena s Day

In Tucuman, several women pretended to perform an abortion on a woman dressed as the Blessed Virgin Mary, with "what looks like blood and baby parts coming out from under the woman's dress," according to a Crux report. Archbishop Alfredo Horacio Zecca condemned the attack on "the person and image of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and also the faith of the Catholics of Tucuman."

