Appointment of bishop ends long dispute between Vatican, Argentina

3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

This week Pope Francis named Bishop Santiago Olivera of Cruz del Eje, Argentina, to become the head of the country's military ordinariate, filling a post that had been vacant for a decade because of a longstanding dispute between the Argentine government and the Holy See. In 2005, when the government - then led by President Nestor Kirchner - threw its support behind a move to legalize abortion, Bishop Antonio Juan Baseotto, the bishop for the military forces, denounced the plan in vigorous terms.

