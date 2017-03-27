Appointment of bishop ends long dispute between Vatican, Argentina

This week Pope Francis named Bishop Santiago Olivera of Cruz del Eje, Argentina, to become the head of the country's military ordinariate, filling a post that had been vacant for a decade because of a longstanding dispute between the Argentine government and the Holy See. In 2005, when the government - then led by President Nestor Kirchner - threw its support behind a move to legalize abortion, Bishop Antonio Juan Baseotto, the bishop for the military forces, denounced the plan in vigorous terms.

