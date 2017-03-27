An ex-Israeli soldier, who thinks big, builds miniature utopias
Education B.A. in international affairs and political science, Hebrew University of Jerusalem; M.B.A., Swinburne University of Technology Globally made Gazit hired model makers from around the world: An Italian firm made continental Europe; an Israeli company crafted the Middle East; a Beijing model maker created Asia; a shop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, designed Latin America; and a St. Petersburg, Russia, company made Russia. Eiran Gazit has always liked miniatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC