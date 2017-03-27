Advantage Lithium to Monetize Stella ...

Advantage Lithium to Monetize Stella Marys Project through Sale to LSC Lithium Corporation

Advantage Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has agreed to assign its option over the 1,471 hectare Stella Marys Project, located in the Salinas Grandes Salar in Salta province, Argentina , to LSC Lithium Corporation . Advantage currently holds the MSR Option pursuant to an agreement with Minera Santa Rita SRL dated October 27, 2016 .

Chicago, IL

