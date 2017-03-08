A Cliff Notes Guide to The Basque Book

A Cliff Notes Guide to The Basque Book

In the introduction to The Basque Book , Alex Raij poses the question, "What does Basque mean?" Her and her husband's book is the answer to that question, but through their lens: Raij and Eder Montero run Txikito, New York City's only authentic Basque restaurant. Their cookbook is "a cookbook, of course, but it's also a story of love and homecoming told through 114 recipes," they write.

Chicago, IL

