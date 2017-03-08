2 killed at outdoor rock concert in Argentina5 min ago

2 killed at outdoor rock concert in A...

Buenos Aires, Mar 12: Two people were killed and many more injured when a crush of patrons thronged a rock concert in Argentina early today, officials said. Authorities said some 250,000 people attended the open air concert featuring the popular singer Indio Solari and his band in the town of Olavarria, a suburb of Buenos Aires.

