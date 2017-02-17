Zenith Energy exits dormant Argentina...

Zenith Energy exits dormant Argentina operations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Dual listed international oil and gas production company Zenith Energy announced the sale of its operations in Argentina to a group of local energy investors on Monday. The London and Toronto-traded firm acquired the Don Ernesto and Don Alberto fields in July 2010 and, following a systematic programme of operational improvements and cost reductions, was successful in achieving substantial increases in oil production and profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC