The Herald's editorial titled "Unbalanced" affirms: "After showing disdain for human rights throughout a political career spanning two decades, Macri cannot be expected to change - the blame should be shared by the potential counterweights within his coalition who fail to make themselves felt." Who are these conceivable stabilizers? I believe it's the Foreign Ministry's Special Human Rights Ambassador Leandro Despouy and Buenos Aires province Human Rights Secretary Santiago Cantn.

