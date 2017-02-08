Women stage topless protest claiming sunbathers' rights in Argentina
Dozens of topless women, joined by hundreds of fully clothed protesters, demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand the right to sunbathe semi-nude after police asked bare-breasted women to leave a nearby beach. A woman poses topless with the words "The tit is not a crime" written on her back during a protest in response to a recent incident on an Argentine resort beach between police and topless sunbathers, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 7, 2017.
