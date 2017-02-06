Wine: Three winners for the long weekend

Wine: Three winners for the long weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Argentina, Italy and our own Central Otago all feature on the winners podium this weekend, let's all run over and take selfies with thema I was seduced by the rich, sweet choco-espresso note on the nose and the lift of dried herb and earthy succulence in this little bit of magic from Mendoza, Argentina. It's deliciously balanced and juicy and I love the layers of liquorice, wild pork and pepper and I also just love love love the label! It shouldn't matter, but how cool is this bottle going to look on your table? And how great is it going to taste with rare steak? Don't fret if you're staring at this wine thinking it's a little less glossy than others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC