Uncharted Presents Sofia Rei at Greenwich House Music School

Award-winning Argentine vocalist, songwriter and producer Sofa Rei is considered one of the most passionate and inventive vocalists on the current New York music scene. Her music explores connections between the various traditions of South American folklore, jazz, flamenco and electronic sounds.

