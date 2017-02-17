Transient Electromagnetic Survey (TEM) Shows Potential Large Lithium Brine Target on Cruz Property
Millennial Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce positive results of a recently completed ground geophysics program at its Cruz Property , located in the Pocitos salar basin in Salta Province, Argentina. The Cruz Property is being explored in partnership with Southern Lithium Corp. which has an option to acquire up to 80% of the project from Millennial by completing certain cash and share payments, funding exploration and completing a feasibility study.
