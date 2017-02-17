Total roads damaged at 130, total con...

Total roads damaged at 130, total continues to rise

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A woman hustles down Almar Avenue to check on relatives living in a home on Sunset Avenue, where a large cypress tree was blown down by heavy winds Friday morning. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County continues to have its damaged-road totals rise - now, they're at 130 roads - as another round of storms batter the Central Coast on Friday.

Chicago, IL

