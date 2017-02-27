The SAS mission to destroy Argentinian Exocet missiles

True scale of disastrous SAS mission to destroy Argentinian Exocet missiles is retold by servicemen on both sides of the Falklands War The full story of the disastrous SAS attempt to invade Argentina and destroy the Exocet missiles has been told by those on both sides of the Falklands War. British soldiers were operating under poor intelligence as they attempted to destroy the missiles before Argentina could use them to do further damage, after they'd hit the HMS Sheffield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.