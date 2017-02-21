Teenager shot twice in Santa Cruz gang incident

SANTA CRUZ >> A 16-year-old from Santa Cruz County was shot twice in his “lower extremities” in a gang-related incident Monday morning on the Westside of Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz police officers responded to reports of occupants of one vehicle firing at occupants of another vehicle on the 2200 block of Delaware Avenue at 10:24 p.m., but detoured to Dominican Hospital after staff alerted police they were treating the victim of a gunshot.

