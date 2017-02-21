Teenager shot twice in Santa Cruz gang incident
SANTA CRUZ >> A 16-year-old from Santa Cruz County was shot twice in his “lower extremities” in a gang-related incident Monday morning on the Westside of Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz police officers responded to reports of occupants of one vehicle firing at occupants of another vehicle on the 2200 block of Delaware Avenue at 10:24 p.m., but detoured to Dominican Hospital after staff alerted police they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC