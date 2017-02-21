Teenager shot twice in Santa Cruz gan...

Teenager shot twice in Santa Cruz gang incident

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> A 16-year-old from Santa Cruz County was shot twice in his “lower extremities” in a gang-related incident Monday morning on the Westside of Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz police officers responded to reports of occupants of one vehicle firing at occupants of another vehicle on the 2200 block of Delaware Avenue at 10:24 p.m., but detoured to Dominican Hospital after staff alerted police they were treating the victim of a gunshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC