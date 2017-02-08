Tab for Santa Cruz County storm damag...

Tab for Santa Cruz County storm damage climbs to $25 million

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County's winter rainstorm damages grew to $25 million Tuesday as rain fell steadily and the San Lorenzo River overflowed its banks outside the Santa Cruz County Governmental Center. “We're going to repair all these roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC