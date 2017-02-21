Stargazers applaud as moon eclipses sun

Astronomers and enthusiasts in Argentina were among the first to see the so-called annular eclipse as it crossed South America shortly after 1200 GMT, on course for Africa. Stargazers prepare to see an annular solar eclipse at the Estancia El Muster, near Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1,600km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.