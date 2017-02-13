Speakeasy bars of Buenos Aires serve ...

Speakeasy bars of Buenos Aires serve cocktails with a native twist

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: South China Morning Post

Check out some of the secret bars in the Argentinian capital and its long tradition of inventing cocktails with inventive ingredients Martn Auzmendi, former bartender, prolific cocktail writer and organiser of Buenos Aires Cocktail Week, looks as if he has a bad taste in his mouth. "It seems like every journalist around the world is saying, 'I want to make an article about the secret speakeasy bars of Buenos Aires'," he complains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC