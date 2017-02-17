Southern eclipse will turn Sun into a...

Southern eclipse will turn Sun into a ring of fire

The Sun will become a "ring of fire" on Sunday, 26 February, in an annular eclipse that will be visible on land only in parts of South America and southern Africa. Three phases of a previous annular eclipse, photographed by the writer from Spain in 2005.

