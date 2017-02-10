Santa Cruz County volunteers earn Poi...

Santa Cruz County volunteers earn Points of Light award

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Points of Light honorees, back row, from left, Lane Maloney, Sonia Gates, Theresa Cariño, Maria Italia, Arden DeVincenzi, Mauricio Samano-Rivera, Christy Licker, Janet Fardette, Katie Anaya, accepting for Peggy Galusha, who was absent; sitting from left, Rosemary Matzekath, Ching Brodsky, Harry Mayo, Roy Vigliecca. Honoree Linda Levy was unable to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC