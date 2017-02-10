Santa Cruz County to marry couples Tuesday
Santa Cruz >> Santa Cruz County officials will celebrate Valentine's Day by performing wedding ceremonies at the County Government Center. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday - with weddings held every 30 minutes - and continue until 8 p.m. For a fee of $100, couples can get married at the center, 701 Ocean St. Weddings will be held in the fifth floor conference room, which will have room for 20 guests and feature food and decorations donated by area businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC