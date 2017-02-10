Santa Cruz County to marry couples Tuesday

Santa Cruz >> Santa Cruz County officials will celebrate Valentine's Day by performing wedding ceremonies at the County Government Center. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday - with weddings held every 30 minutes - and continue until 8 p.m. For a fee of $100, couples can get married at the center, 701 Ocean St. Weddings will be held in the fifth floor conference room, which will have room for 20 guests and feature food and decorations donated by area businesses.

