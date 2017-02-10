San Franciscans To Go Naked For Valentines Day Nude Protest

Bay Area nudists plan to march naked through the city streets this weekend and rally in front of City Hall to protest the San Francisco nudity ban that was first enacted four years ago. The 2nd annual Nude Valentines Day Parade, organized by self-proclaimed body freedom activist Gypsy Taub, is intended to celebrate love and freedom at a time when the country is divided over a Donald Trump presidency, according to a press release.

