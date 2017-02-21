'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Will Be Visibl...

'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Will Be Visible from Southern Hemisphere Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Space.com

This Sunday brings the first solar eclipse of 2017. Unlike the total solar eclipse that will cross the continental United States in August , Sunday's spectacle is an annular eclipse, which means a sliver of the sun's surface will still be visible around the moon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC