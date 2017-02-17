Q&A: Politico Mark Leno on his belove...

Q&A: Politico Mark Leno on his beloved adopted city

Each week we ask a San Franciscan 10 questions to get a unique perspective on the city. Q. Are you definitely, 100 percent, for sure running for Mayor of San Francisco? ML : I am 100 percent sure that I will be running for Mayor of San Francisco in 2019 - as sure as I am that Hillary won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, that 3-5 million fraudulent votes were not cast and that this new president is a dangerous liar.

Chicago, IL

