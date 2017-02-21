Puerto Plata - 2016 - 13

Une vue de la plage du Complexe Grand Bahia Principe San Juan qui est situe a Rio San Juan San Juan . La photo a ete prise lors d'une semaine de vacances en Republique Dominicaine.

